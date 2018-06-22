Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson officially confirmed his engagement to pop superstar Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star addressed the reports and confirmed the engagement with the “The Light is Coming” singer after a whirlwind romance of just a few weeks, during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

“Now you know you didn’t need to get engaged to Ariana Grande to get on our show,” host Jimmy Fallon joked during the appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The singer is a fan-favorite of the late night variety show, having made several appearances in the past and even announcing the title of her upcoming album, Sweetener, during a takeover of the show in April.

“But I did, though,” Davidson said, adding. “I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick.”

Fallon then asked the comedian how he was handling the media attention with the young couple’s relationship.

“It’s f—ing lit man, Jimmy. It’s so funny when you’re walking down the street, and dudes, they’re like…” he said, as he tipped his hat.

He then compared the experience to a famous Gatorade ad. “You ever see that Derek Jeter commercial and he’s retiring and everyone just tips their hat?” he said. “Some dude came up to me and he was like, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’”

Watch a clip from the interview below.

Tonight Pete Davidson confirms his engagement to Ariana Grande. Here’s a sneak peek. Tune in to #FallonTonight for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/NjxmZ2njgR — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 20, 2018

Grande and Davidson were dating less than a month before he popped the question. Reports of the engagement began on June 11 and while the couple had been seen together, and Grande’s hand had been seen with a massive engagement ring, the couple had not publicly addressed the engagement.

On Sunday, Grande revealed to her fans that one song for her new album was named after her fiancé. She revealed an interlude would be titled “Pete.”

“forreal. the truth is [hot coffee emoji] i been the f– thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s– about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ‘Pete’ it is,” Grande replied to a fan criticizing her whirlwind romance.

Grande started dating Davidson shortly after her breakup from rapper Mac Miller. Davidson had also recently broken up with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie.

The engagement ring Davidson bought for Grande cost nearly $100,000. Sources close to the comedian told TMZ last week he bought a $93,000 VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum in May. Davidson had it made just for Grande and it took New York jeweler Greg Yuna two weeks to make.

Grande’s album, Sweetener, which includes her single “No Tears Left to Cry” and collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott and Pharrell, is expected to be released Aug. 17.