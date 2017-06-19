A New Adorable Photo Of Patton Oswalt And Girlfriend Meredith Salenger Hits The Internet

A little over the year after the sudden death of his wife, Patton Oswalt looks like he has found love once again. The 48-year-old comedian is now dating Meredith Salenger and the two shared an adorable photo on social media over the weekend.

Salenger posted the snap on Twitter with the caption: “Post splash mountain soak! #happiestplaceonearth #DreamsComeTrue #Disneyland.”

While on a date at Disney in Anaheim, California this past weekend, Patton and Meredith wore Mickey Mouse t-shirts and posed with their arms around one another.

The Ratatouille star retweeted the image along with the comment: “We’re at ‘Dorky Disney T-shirt Relationship Level,’ from which no on (sic) returns. GREAT CTHULHU WHAT HAVE WE DONE?!?!”

We are at “Dorky Disney T-shirt Relationship Level”, from which no one returns. GREAT CTHULHU WHAT HAVE WE DONE?!? https://t.co/kv1eGX5IV2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 18, 2017

Patton and Meredith made their red carpet debut last week at the premiere of Baby Driver, the latest film by director Edgar Wright.

Meredith Salenger, Oswalt’s new girlfriend, is 47 and is a Harvard-educated psychologist who also has some acting experience under her belt, according to Daily Mail. She has appeared in films including Lake Placid, The Kiss, and Dream A Little Dream.

Oswalt’s wife of 11 years, Michelle McNamara, passed away in April of 2016. She reportedly died from a combination of drugs in her system along with an unknown health condition.

According to the statement delivered by Oswalt’s publicist, McNamara had been taking Adderall, Xanax, and Fentanyl when she passed. She was 46 at the time of her death.

“We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal,” the statement read.

On the anniversary of Michelle’s death, Patton Oswalt took to social media to pen an emotional tribute to his late wife.

An excerpt from the statement read: “I’m one year into this new life — one I never even imagined, and I can imagine some pretty pessimistic and dark contingencies, some stomach-freezing ‘what ifs.’ But not this one. This one had such a flat, un-poetic immediacy. The world gazes at you like a hungry but indifferent reptile when you’re widowed.”

Patton has an eight-year-old daughter named Alice that he shares with his late wife.