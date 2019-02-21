Oscars 2019: ‘A Star Is Born’ Actress Barbra Streisand Added as Presenter

The 2019 Oscars take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, and the presenters who will be sharing this year’s Best Picture nominees have now been announced. One of those presenters is Barbra Streisand, who starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born and is expected to introduce the 2018 adaptation of the film, which starred Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Streisand shared the news with a photo of herself during the 1969 Oscars, with the star holding the trophy she received that night for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Funny Girl.

“See you Sunday,” she wrote.

Along with Streisand, chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg and Serena Williams will also serve as presenters. This year’s Best Picture nominees include A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma and Vice.

“Movies connect us all. They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us,” Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss in a statement, via Entertainment Tonight. “We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies.”

In addition to its multiple nominations, A Star Is Born is also the inspiration for one of the evening’s performances, with Gaga and Cooper set to sing the hit single “Shallow” from the film. Queen and Adam Lambert will also perform, as will Jennifer Hudson, Bette Midler and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

Presenters include Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh.

A previous round of confirmed presenters includes Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson, and the first round named Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.

There will be no host this year after Kevin Hart stepped down after refusing to apologize for past homophobic tweets. This will be the second time in history the Oscars have been without a host.

The 2019 Oscars will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo