New Poll Shows Oprah Beating President Trump In Election Held Today

Oprah Winfrey may give President Trump a run for his money if she decides to run for president in 2020.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, which was conducted the Monday and Tuesday following the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey could be trading in her newest award for the Oval Office, Deadline reports.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters found that Winfrey is currently polling 48% of likely U.S. voters, while the current president only polls 38% of the votes. Another 14% of those surveyed remain undecided.

The survey also found that Winfrey is the favored candidate of women, with 52% of the women polled stating that they’d vote for her, while 43% of men favor current President Donald Trump. She also wins the backing of 76% of Democrats and 22% of Republics. Meanwhile, POTUS logged 66% of Republican votes and 12% of Democratic votes.

The new survey comes just days after Donald Trump said that he would beat Winfrey if she chose to run in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know Oprah very well,” President Trump said during a press meeting. “I like Oprah…I don’t think she’s gonna run. I’ll beat Oprah.”

Momentum for a possible Winfrey presidential run sparked after the former TV host delivered a moving speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday, one that many fans on Twitter couldn’t help but note sounded similar to a campaign speech.

“It is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award…In my career, what I’ve always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave. To say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere and how we overcome,” she said, ending her speech by stating that “a new day is on the horizon.”

Winfrey has not yet openly commented about a presidential run.