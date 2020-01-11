Oprah Denies Exit Advising Rumor With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Oprah Winfrey may be a close confidante of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but that doesn’t mean that she had a hand in their recent decision to step back from their roles as senior royals. In fact, Winfrey made sure to set the record straight regarding the whole situation, as E! News noted.

As you’ve surely read by now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be making that transition towards independence on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Days after the announcement, Page Six reported on Jan. 9 that the royals sought out the TV legend’s advice regarding this new phase in their lives. According to the publication, Winfrey allegedly advised the couple on how to “break free” and how to capitalize on their Sussex Royal brand. But, leave it to Winfrey to actually clear up this rumor once and for all.

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what’s best for them,” she said in an official statement to NBC on Friday, Jan. 10. “I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

There have been plenty of rumors floating around ever since Harry and Markle’s announced their surprising news. The one thing that is clear is that the duke and duchess are forging ahead on their own path, and they’re doing it on their terms.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote on their official Instagram account. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The pair went on to express that their decision to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America is the best decision for their growing family.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” they continued. “Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

In response to this news, many have shared their thoughts about Markle and Harry’s decision, including Buckingham Palace itself. However, as long as the duke and duchess are passionate about the transition, nothing else really matters.