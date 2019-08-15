Olivia Newton-John ‘Doing Great’ Amid Stage 4 Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John is giving fans an update on her health following her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis. Attending the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood Wednesday, the 70-year-old actress and singer told Entertainment Tonight that she is “doing great” amid her ongoing battle.

“I just want everyone to know, I’m here, I’m doing great. I’m doing really well and I’m really health,” she told the outlet. “It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything. But I am strong and I am back and I’m feeling good and loving every minute.”

The Grease actress’ battle with cancer began in 1992 when she underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction. She was again diagnosed with the illness in 2013. In May 2017, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. She publicly revealed that she was battling the illness for the third time in three decades in September of 2018.

“I’m one of millions in this fight…in this journey,” she said on Australia’s Sunday Night at the time. “A lot of people see it as a fight, and [however] you choose to see it, that’s your prerogative…I see it as part of my mission.”

Addressing her diagnosis in March of this year, Newton-John opened up about her decision to keep her battle a private matter for several months before going public.

“I just decided I wanted to go through it myself. And I did a lot of natural healing and a lot of herbs that my husband [John Easterling] made for me,” she said during an appearance on the Today show.

Shortly after announcing her battle, reports circulated that she was on her deathbed, with several claiming that she had only “weeks” to live due to her body “shutting down.” The actress ultimately decided to take control of the situation by releasing a video in which she claimed that the rumors “have been greatly exaggerated.”

“I decided, no, I’m going to come out and talk about it because I have many friends and family all around the world, and I can’t call everyone,” she said of her public response. “So I needed to let them know that I’m OK.”

Newton-John is best known for playing Sandy in Grease, and has four Grammy Awards. At the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show Wednesday night, she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award.