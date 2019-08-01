Nikki Bella Weighs in on John Cena’s New Relationship

Nikki Bella and John Cena split in April 2018, and both stars are now seeing other people. Bella is dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and Cena is reported to be dating engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

As for a double date, that probably won’t happen, though TMZ Sports attempted to ask Bella what she thought about the possibility this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know,” she said. “I think there’s boundaries, right?”

While they might not meet up for a joint date, Bella couldn’t help but gush about Cena’s new relationship.

“Oh my gosh, so happy for him,” she said. Bella also revealed that the two are on good terms, sharing that she thinks she and Cena “could always be friends.”

The 35-year-old added that her own relationship is “going really good.” “I’m lucky,” she said.

Bella and Chigvintsev made their relationship official in July after dating label-free for several months, and the two aren’t hesitating to pack on the PDA now that they’re happily out in public.

While they might be official, Bella told PEOPLE that the label doesn’t mean things are going to start picking up speed, especially in the kids department.

“Artem, even when we were just friends and dancing, he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first,” she said. “I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.’”

The Total Bellas star added that she’s happy to now be able to fully enjoy her relationship in public.

“It feels so good and I don’t have to hide it. I’m such a grabby person, like so PDA,” she said. “And there’d be times I would just want to grab him so much and then I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, I got to pretend like I don’t know you.’ “

“But it’s fun,” she added. “It’s nice because now it’s like having freedom. We could do whatever we want and it’s all good.”

As for Cena, he was recently seen on several dates with Shariatzadeh, including a romantic dinner in Tampa and a WWE Raw taping in the city.

“He was introducing people to her by name,” a source told Us Weekly. “He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!”

A friend told the insider that Cena is “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship” since she’s “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston