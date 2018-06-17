Nikki Bella Sizzles in Sheer Black Lace Lingerie

Nikki Bella’s clothing line, BirdieBee Brand, posted a scintillating snapshot of its co-owner in black lace lingerie on Saturday.

“Can’t get enough of this bodysuit,” Bella wrote in the photo’s caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bella and twin sister Brie Bella debuted the clothing line back in November, which they said on Twitter would serve a purpose to “… create and cultivate a brand community that will empower and educate women on a global scale.”

They later explained their desire to launch the brand in an interview with WWE.com.

“We have set out through Birdiebee, to build a strong community of women who empower and inspire one another,” the two wrote in a statement to the website. “We have a highly engaged community who are equally as passionate about empowerment and Birdiebee was a way for us to bring our core values to life. Our goal is to provide a forum through Birdiebee and through the clothing line for women to connect, inspire, encourage and celebrate each other.”

According to their website, the bodysuit she was wearing has had its prices cut from $68 to $48.

Rumors of Bella and ex John Cena reconciling have been swirling for weeks. The two dated for five years and were engaged for one, but Bella broke things off on April 15 with a statement on Instagram.

They’ve since however been spotted out in public together with multiple sources saying they’re close to reuniting. Brie pumped the breaks on those stories at a WWE red carpet event on June 7, saying they were still working things out.

“They’re working on it,” Brie said. “They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both.”

One of the major reported reasons for their breakup was Bella’s desire to be a mother and Cena’s aversion to having children. He’s since changed his tune, saying in multiple interviews that he has changed his mind and wants to have kids with Bella.

He took things a step further in a preview for Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas.

“So it literally is just about being a mom?” Cena said. “Okay. Because I can’t have you out of my life, ever. I want to marry you. And relationships and marriage, especially, is about sacrifice. And I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child.”

A source close to Bella told PEOPLE on Thursday that Bella is struggling to trust Cena when he says he wants to be a father.

“Nikki doesn’t know if she trusts John still. Is he really saying he wants to be a dad just for her or does he truly want to have children?” the source said. “The more attention this is getting, the more pressure Nikki feels.”