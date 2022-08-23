Nicolas Cage Debuts Bright Red Hair in New Photos

Nicolas Cage had debuted a new bright red hairstyle, as seen in a recently shared social media post. Over on Twitter, user Morganna Bramah (@Cyborganna) posted a picture of Cage flashing a big smile with some freshly brightened red hair sitting on top his head. "Just Nic Cage with new Cherry red hair," she wrote in the post. "That's it, that's the Tweet..." It's unclear if the new look is for a film, but the beloved actor does have four different films listed as being in post-production at the moment, so it's possible he just wanted to change things up a little for fun.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Cage, 58, is set to voice a vodka-drinking dragon in a new streaming series that has moved to Paramount+. According to Deadline, the "True Detective-meets-Pete's Dragon project" was initially in development over at Amazon Prime Video, but is now said to have switched streamers. The new show is titled Hellfire and is based on an adult thriller novel by author Eoin Colfer. It's being adapted for television by Davey Holmes, who also created the Get Shorty TV series for Epix, and MGM is currently the producing studio. Additionally, Holmes and Cage will be executive producers, alongside Andrew Mittman of 1.21 via his exclusive MGM production deal. If the series does ever manifest, it will mark Cage's first time as a main cast member of a TV series.

🍒Just Nic Cage with new Cherry red hair... ...That's it, that's the Tweet... pic.twitter.com/VuXJSyqwht — Morganna Bramah❤️‍🔥 (@Cyborganna) August 22, 2022

A synopsis of the series reads: "Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana's Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old 'Vern' and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time."

The synopsis added: "It isn't much of a life but he's alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if it's violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern's world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships." Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.