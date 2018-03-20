Nick Gordon Arrested for Violating No-Contact Order With Girlfriend

Nick Gordon has been arrested after he allegedly violated a no contact order.

Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been arrested and booked into a Sangford, Florida jail after he violated a no contact order following his domestic violence arrest on March 11, the Daily Mail reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to reports, sheriff’s deputies were allegedly informed that Gordon, 29, was sleeping over at the home of his on-off girlfriend, Laura Leal, 26, who he is accused of physically abusing on multiple occasions.

Gordon was slapped with a no contact order — ordering him to remain away from Leal — earlier this month after he reportedly punched Leal in the face and pulled her hair. When police arrived to the scene of the incident, they saw Leal with a bloody and swollen bottom lip. She refused medical treatment and did not want to press charges. However, the responding officer still charged Gordon based on the injuries he witnessed. She also asked the judge for leniency.

“I would like to kindly ask you to lift the no contact order that was placed against Nicholas Gordon and I. I am not in any kind of fear or danger being around him and would like to be able to contact him as soon as possible,” Leal wrote in a letter filed in Seminole County, Florida.

She claimed that lip was not bleeding when police photographed her, but were “chapped and dry,” adding, “It was in no way due to any kind of harm or hit.”

Nine months before his March 11 arrest, Gordon was charged with domestic violence for another incident with Leal, but she stopped cooperating with police and the charges were dropped.

Gordon came under media scrutiny in 2015, when Whitney Houston’s only daughter, Brown, died six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home. Gordon was found responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.