Nelly Rape Accuser Hospitalized for Emotional Distress

Monique Greene reportedly checked into the hospital on Thursday, dealing with emotional distress associated with her ongoing sexual assault case against Nelly.

Greene had a frightening phone conversation with one of her friends on Thursday, according to a report by TMZ. The friend determined that Green was extremely upset, especially by the end of the call. After hanging up, they reportedly called police and asked them to make a welfare check on the 21-year-old woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When emergency responders arrived, they advised Greene to come with them to the hospital. The young lady reportedly agreed, and went for treatment voluntarily. She spent several hours at the hospital before she was ultimately released. Sources told TMZ there was no risk of suicide associated with the visit.

Greene’s lawyer, Karen Koehler, told the outlet that the friend who first called authorities was worried about Greene’s “continuing severe emotional distress related to the alleged Nelly rape and the aftermath.”

Greene first accused the 43-year-old rapper of sexual assault in October of 2017. She went to the police the day after the alleged attack, and Nelly was arrested. However, the case received an avalanche of media attention, which Greene wasn’t prepared for. She dropped the case, saying she didn’t want to subject herself to the vitriol of Nelly’s fans.

Shortly after, the “Hot in Herre” singer began speaking about a countersuit against Greene. She then filed a new lawsuit against him, this time for sexual assault and defamation.

The amended civil lawsuit, obtained by reporters from NPR, was filed in the Superior Court of King County, Washington, on Jan. 22. It contains no criminal charges, but asks the judge to prevent Nelly — whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr. — from assaulting more women in the future. In addition, Greene seeks damages for her pain and trauma, as well as damage to her reputation.

The new documents contain testimony from two more alleged victims of Nelly, both of whom asked to remain anonymous. Their alleged assaults both took place in the U.K., one before and one after the incident with Greene on Oct. 6.

Greene and her lawyer argue that the similarities in the stories told by the three victims demonstrates a pattern of assault. Greene believes that the assaults are premeditated and follow a pattern that has worked for the rapper in the past, consisting of isolating women, exposing himself, and intimidating them into sexual acts.

Nelly and his representatives have not responded to the two new accusations included in Greene’s lawsuit. The rapper did, however, file his own countersuit, alleging that Greene’s story was fabricated to damage his reputation.