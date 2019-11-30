‘Modern Family’ Fans Can’t Get Over Sofia Vergara’s Golden Thanksgiving Party

Sofia Vergara hosted a lavish Thanksgiving party, and Modern Family fans are still not over it. The actress decked out her home in gold from floor to ceiling to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Guests called Vergara the “Queen of Thanksgiving.”

Vergara shared several photos and videos from her Thanksgiving gathering on social media. Fans marveled at the array of gold balloons, gold furniture and gold place settings. Even Vergara herself was shining, with a slim golden skirt.

Vergara set the table with golden plates and golden flatware on a golden tablecloth. The centerpieces were golden flowers arranged in golden vases, with gold chairs all around. Some of her guests matched in gold dresses as well, as fans saw in celebratory videos later on. Vergara herself drank from a golden chalice.

Vergara’s followers were in awe of the display. They applauded her mix of flamboyant social media flexing with her earnest family fun time, of which there wa plenty.

“You gave thanksgiving your extra golden touch,” one commenter wrote.

“Sofia is fun,” added another with crying-laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram Feliz thanksgiving everyone!!!🦃🦃🦃🍾🍾🍾 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 28, 2019 at 11:45pm PST

“I love everything that is happening here,” a third person commented.

One person missing from all of Vergara’s holiday posts was her husband, Joe Manganiello. The actor is known for a number of big action roles, from True Blood to Magic Mike. Most recently, he took on the role of Deathstroke in the Warner Bros.’ universe of DC Comics movies, though he has gotten very little screen time there so far.

Manganiello did not post any pictures from Thanksgiving on his own social media pages, so it is hard to tell whether he spent the holiday with his wife and her friends and family. Manganiello and Vergara began dating some time around the summer of 2014, and got engaged at the end of that year. They married in November of 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

View this post on Instagram Asi se celebra el Sansgivin🦃🦃🦃🦃🍾🍾🍾🍾 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 28, 2019 at 8:29pm PST

Whatever the couple is up to in their personal time, they have been spending a lot of their professional hours together. They recently co-starred in Bottom of the 9th, a sports drama that Manganiello said was a “passion project” for him. The baseball movie was written by Robert Bruzio and directed by Raymond De Felitta. It starred Manganiello as Sonny, an ex-convict returning to his home in the Bronx after a 17-year prison term for “a violent mistake.”



Bottom of the 9th premiered earlier this year to middling reviews, and currently holds a 69 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie became available on Amazone Prime video this month, and both Manganiello and Vergara have been encouraging fans to check it out. It may hold fans over until the next new episode of Modern Family, which premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.