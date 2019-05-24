Moby Now Claiming He Served Underage Christina Ricci Glasses of Alcohol Backstage and Then at His Hotel Room

Moby isn’t done reminiscing about the past, even after Natalie Portman denied his claim the pair dated which was published in his memoir, Then It Fell Apart. The musician now claims he provided a then-underage Christina Ricci with alcohol.

Per his account, shared by Daily Mail, Moby met and bonded with Ricci in 2000. Their first meeting occurred after his last United States tour date in Los Angeles. He wrote in his book that Ricci, then 20, came backstage after the show, and he started providing her with champagne. The pair then hit the town for a night of dancing and drinking, he recalled in Then It Fell Apart, according to Daily Mail.

At the end of the night, Moby said he and Ricci returned to his hotel room, where they were alone. He wrote in the tell-all that they spent the final hours of the evening on his balcony. They watched the sun rise, drank and kissed, according to his version of events.

“After the show Christina came backstage. Everything about her was beautiful,” he wrote in the memoir. “With her perfectly straight, short black hair she looked like a voluptuous Louise Brooks, come to life in the twentieth century.”

“After two bottles of champagne Christina and I got into my black stretch movie-star limo and went bar-hopping in Hollywood,” he continued.

According to the outlet, Moby made no mention of Ricci’s age in the book. He also did not write that he filmed the music video for his song, “Natural Blues,” with the actress several months prior to his alleged first meeting with her. Daily Mail reported that Moby’s last concert in the U.S. in 2000 was at the Greek in September 2000. The British tabloid also noted that while Moby recalled Ricci having short, black hair at the time, she was actually blond.

Ricci isn’t the only star Moby referenced in Then It Fell Apart. He also alleged that Natalie Portman dated him. He falsely claimed she was 20 when they met, though she was actually only 18. The Jackie star responded to his romance allegations on Thursday, denying them completely.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me,” she said.

Moby stood his ground, posting a photo of himself shirtless next to Portman. He wrote that he had seen Portman’s denial of their relationship, and was “confused.” The recording artist when on to say that the romance was brief, but that they “remained friends for years” afterward.

“I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc,” he captioned the bizarre Instagram post.

Lana Del Rey was also referenced in Then It All Fell Apart. Moby recalled meeting with her in his home, and the “Doin’ Time” singer telling him he’d be “the person the guillotine in the revolution.”