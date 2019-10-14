Miley Cyrus Refers to Cody Simpson as Her ‘Boo Thang’ Ahead of Coffee Date

Miley Cyrus and her “boo thang,” Australian singer Cody Simpson, have become inseparable since they started dating. The two stars were seen out together again on Sunday, going on a coffee run together in Studio City, California. The morning date came a day after the two went out for breakfast in Toluca Lake with Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus.

Entertainment Tonight published a photo of Cyrus and Simpson, clad in a sweatshirt with the Friends logo on it, leaving Blue Bottle Coffee in Studio City with cups of java in their hands.

On Saturday morning, the couple had breakfast at Aierloom Bakery in Toluca Lake with Tish. According to TMZ, Cyrus and her mom left the bakery together, while Simpson left by himself. It’s not clear if this was the first time Simpson met Tish. The Australian singer has been a longtime friend of Cyrus’, so it is possible her mom met him in the past.

Cyrus and Simpson were first spotted together kissing at a grocery store on Oct. 3. Since then, they have been seen together everywhere.

Simpson finally spoke out about their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told the magazine. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

Simpson called dating the “Slide Away” singer a “different experience.”

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said. They “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,” Simpson added.

The event could have been their first public appearance together, but Cyrus was recovering from tonsillitis surgery. Simpson said he already wrote her a song which she’s “pretty much forcing me to put out,” he revealed.

On Friday, Cyrus commented on a photo Simpson posted from the event. “Boo thang,” she wrote, adding a ghost emoji.

It looks like their relationship is progressing quickly as just last week, sources said the couple were not planning to date each other exclusively.

“Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively. They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The source continued, “Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives. Cody’s friends would describe him as a ‘player.’ He adores Miley, but isn’t looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment.”

Cyrus started dating Simpson after her back-to-back breakups with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. She broke up with Hemsworth in August and had a short-lived romance with Carter that ended in September.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia