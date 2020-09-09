Miley Cyrus Poses With Baby

Miley Cyrus has fans of all ages, and the pop star may have just met her youngest fan yet.

A new post on Twitter from a fan sees the singer posing with an adorable infant, with Cyrus holding the baby as she smiles at the camera.

The 25-year-old appeared to be on a casual outing in jeans, a blue T-shirt and a bucket hat, with the cute pair posing for the photo in a parking lot.

lennon LOVES strangers !! miley is the sweetest!!!💜 pic.twitter.com/GuIc49pRbf — ❥hb (@basshannuhhh) September 14, 2018

“Lennon LOVES strangers !! miley is the sweetest!!!” the fan captioned the shot.

The fan’s Twitter profile indicates that they live in Nashville, Tennessee, so it’s safe to assume the encounter took place in Music City, where Cyrus has a home.

Another fan commented on the snap wondering if Cyrus’ fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, was present, though it seems they haven’t yet received an answer.

While Cyrus’ social media is currently blacked out, Hemsworth has gifted fans with a few posts featuring his fiancée in recent weeks, the latest being a new entry in what has become a series of videos of himself pranking the Hannah Montana star.

The clip finds the actor hiding on a dark porch before jumping out and scaring Cyrus, who exclaims, “I hate you! You’re so f—ing annoying.”

“That was a harsh one,” Hemsworth told the camera.

“Please excuse Miley’s foul language,” the Hunger Games star wrote in his caption. “Got her good on this one. Almost felt bad…almost.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth initially became engaged in 2012 before breaking up in 2013, later reconciling in 2016. They’ve been together ever since, though wedding plans don’t seem to be at the top of their priority list.

According to a TMZ report in August, Cyrus “has actually said she doesn’t want to get married, despite the engagement. She doesn’t think it makes a relationship better.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth also reportedly don’t bat an eye at breakup rumors and “literally laugh them off.”

Sources added that the couple’s engagement “was a symbol of commitment, but it was enough of a symbol for them.”

“The formality of marriage isn’t important,” sources said. “What they view as important are, they love each other, they’re happy and enjoy each other’s company.”

One source noted, “They’re both super chill and grounded. They’re perfect for each other.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @basshannuhhh