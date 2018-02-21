Miley and Noah Cyrus Fawn Over ‘Lizzie McGuire Movie’ Star Yani Gellman: ‘Sing to Me Paolo’

Miley Cyrus rose to fame starring on the Disney Channel, so it’s only natural she would be familiar with the house of mouse’s greatest work — The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Cyrus and her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, had a major fangirl moment recently when they spotted one of the movie’s stars, Yani Gellman, who played pop star Paolo, at a restaurant recently.

As one does, they requested a photo with the actor, who happily obliged.

Noah used Instagram to share the resulting snaps, one of which featured the sisters and Gellman smiling at the camera, while another saw the Cyrus’ plant a kiss on the actor’s cheeks.

She captioned the images with an iconic line from the movie uttered by Lizzie’s doppelganger Isabella, writing, “Sing to me Paolo,” along with the photos.

Noah also helpfully included a few stills from the movie showing Duff and Gellman’s characters for the two of her followers who somehow haven’t seen this movie.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie was the culmination of the network’s hit show Lizzie McGuire, and followed Lizzie (Hilary Duff) as she jetted off to Rome on a school trip for an adventure teens (and adults) could only dream of.

The sisters also used Instagram Stories to post a clip of themselves singing the film’s signature song, “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

📸Instagram Story video of @noahcyrus and @MileyCyrus singing “What Dreams Are Made Of”, by @HilaryDuff, from The Lizzie McGuire Movie pic.twitter.com/Fni1D9hxY9 — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) February 18, 2018

Since his time playing the duplicitous Paolo, Gellman has gone on to act in shows like iZombie and Pretty Little Liars, though it’s possible nothing will ever top his role in the iconic Disney film.

Miley recently had another fangirl moment when she met up with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, donning his gold medal from this year’s 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Chillin [with] an American legend …. & I mean [LeRoy] ….. kidding [Shaun White] you are the s—!” she wrote. “So bad ass! Proud of you!

Chillin w an American legend …. & I mean @leroythegoodboy ….. kidding @shaunwhite you are the shit! So bad ass! Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/thVkb0QMvs — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 21, 2018

