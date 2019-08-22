Miley Cyrus Denies Cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Candid Twitter Rant Amid Divorce

In a candid message to her fans, Miley Cyrus denied cheating on husband Liam Hemsworth in a series of tweets shared on Thursday. While admitting that she made mistakes while she was younger, the 26-year-old singer defended herself from claims she cheated on Hemsworth, 29.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” Cyrus continued.

“I f—ed up and cheated in relationship when I was young,” she wrote. “I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.”

“I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.”

“I swung on a wrecking ball naked.”

“There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.”

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she continued.

“BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

“I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger,” she concluded.

Hemsworth officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday after both he and Cyrus confirmed earlier this month that they were separating. Although together for nearly a decade, the two had only been married for seven months.

The same day the separation news hit, Cyrus was spotted kissing friend Kaitlynn Carter during their vacation in Italy; upon their return home, the two have been spotted hanging out in Los Angeles as well.

A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus “didn’t expect” the divorce filing and that she was “disappointed,” but that she was “still doing well and has obviously moved on as well.”

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him,” the source said.