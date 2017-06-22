Miley Cyrus’ New Red Bikini Photo Proves ’Summer Is Here!’

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus is ready for summer and has the bikini pics to prove it. The former Hannah Montana star took to Instagram on Wednesday to unleash a skin-filled snap while enjoying some sunshine.

Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

The 24-year-old musician shared the pic with the caption: "Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit, sunshine (always spf), & goooood times!"

The image shows Miley Cyrus rocking a sizzling red bikini that flaunts her trim figure. The "Wrecking Ball" singer paired the swimsuit with a black hat and tied up her blond locks in a ponytail underneath. Miley was pictured snacking on some fruit while her two adorable dogs watched.

Up Next: Miley Cyrus Kisses Sister Noah In Post-Concert Photo

This wasn't the only post that Miley Cyrus shared that featured her pets. Earlier in the day, the daughter of country legend Billy Ray Cyrus shared a neat trick about how to take care of dogs in the blistering summer heat.

"Learned a cool trick today! Put your palm on the ground and hold for 5 seconds! If it is ok for your hand it's ok for paws!" she captioned a clip of two of her dogs. "If it's tooooo hot to keep on the pavement/trail it is toooooo hot for the pups! These are 2 hot diggity dogs but theyyyyy love to get their hike on & always give them as much rest in the shade as they need! My girls Mary Jane & Little Dog are the best! PS climate change is REAL! It's a scorching summer!"

When Miley Cyrus isn't sharing pics and videos on Instagram, she has been busy speaking out about her sobriety journey. Last week, the "Party In The U.S.A." songstress made an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about the terrifying nightmares she had that prompted her to quit smoking marijuana.

More: Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Terrifying 'Overdose' Nightmares

"I had a dream that I would die during my monolog on SNL for some reason," she said. "That I would just get so stoned that I'd just, like, died - which I've Googled and that's never happened."

In fact, Miley said that her previous appearances on Jimmy Fallon's show were spent under the influence of drugs.

"It's weird to be here; Remember the last time I was here? I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There's a reason for that - I was high!" she said.

Learn more about Miley Cyrus quitting drugs here.