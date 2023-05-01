Michael Weatherly's Brother Has Died

Michael Weatherly is mourning the loss of his brother. The former NCIS star shared the heartbreaking news Saturday that his younger brother Will Weatherly died on Thursday, April 20. Weatherly did not disclose his brother's cause of death as he paid emotional tribute alongside a throwback photo of himself and Will playing on the beach as children.

"My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th, 2023 and now continues his journey through the universe. He always liked to travel," Weatherly wrote. "As difficult as it is say goodbye- for friends and family- we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother."

Although Weatherly keeps his personal life private, it is known that he is one of six siblings, including four half-sisters. In March, he vacationed with his rarely-seen sister Leigh, sharing several photos and videos of their trip to Asia on social media. Sharing a photo of himself and his sister from their travels, he wrote, "My sister Leigh is hilarious. Maybe it's just Thailand. Or maybe it's because she lives in Boston. [Bangkok] The travel continues in this year of adventure..."

News his brother tragically passed away was met with messages of condolences to the actor and his family, with one person writing, "wishing you and your family strength and your brother peace on his journey." Somebody else commented, "I'm so sorry. RIP, prayers and Godspeed," with a third person responding to Weatherly's post by tweeting, "I'm so sorry for your loss. For he will forever be in your heart." Somebody else wrote, "Sorry for your loss Michael. My sincere condolences to you and your family. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you."

Weatherly is best known for his portrayal of played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS, Weatherly also making appearances on spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. The actor appeared in the role for 13 years between 2003 and 2016. He is also well-known for his role as Logan Cale in the television series Dark Angel, which he starred in from 2000 until 2002. His other credits include Jamaica Man, Loving, Meet Wally Sparks, and Bull, among others.