Mel Brooks Mourns Best Friend Carl Reiner's Death: 'I Loved Him'

✖

Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of the legendary Carl Reiner, who died at the age of 98 on Monday night. Following the news of his passing, many of those who knew Reiner best have spoken out in order to pay tribute to him. Mel Brooks, who enjoyed a nearly 70-year-long friendship with the late actor, released a statement about Reiner's passing in which he called him a "giant" in the entertainment industry who will be "greatly missed."

Brooks posted a lengthy statement on Twitter in light of Reiner's passing. In his message, Brooks noted that Reiner's contributions to the entertainment world are unmatched and cited several of the programs that he was involved with over the years such as The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Jerk. According to the Spaceballs star, he and Reiner, who collaborated on their best-selling album The 2000 Year Old Man, first met in 1950 when the late actor joined Sid Caesar on Your Show of Shows. He shared that the pair were friends ever since that initial meeting almost seven decades ago and that he dearly loves Reiner. He added, "So whether he wrote or performed or he was just your best friend — nobody could do it better. He'll be greatly missed. A tired cliche in times like this, but in Carl Reiner's case it's absolutely true."

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Reiner passed away on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills. He was reportedly surrounded by family at the time. There have been no further details released about his death. Just like Brooks shared, Reiner had more than 400 credits to his name in his 70-year career. Not only did he appear in several films and television shows over the years, but he also served as a writer and director on many projects. He directed Oh God with George Burns and The Jerk with Steve Martin. As many are likely aware, Reiner also starred on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which he also created. He also has several more recent credits to his name, as he has appeared on Two and a Half Men, Hot in Cleveland, and House.

Reiner is survived by his three children — Lucas Reiner, Annie Reiner, and actor Rob Reiner. Following the reports of his father's passing, Rob released a statement in which he expressed his sorrow over the news. He wrote on Twitter, "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."