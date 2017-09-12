Mel B Under Criminal Investigation for Witness Tampering

Mel B is at the center of a felony investigation opened by the police after being accused of intimidating a witness who was prepared to testify against her in her divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte.

On Monday, Sisterhood of Hip Hop star, Siya, filed a police report in which she claimed that the America’s Got Talent judge sent her threatening texts, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The investigation was opened after Siya reportedly showed law enforcement officers the text messages.

Siya was supposed to testify that Belafonte never physically abused Mel B, like the former Spice Girls member claimed. But while Siya claims she was a close friend of both Mel B and Belafonte, sources close to Mel B say that she only met Siya a couple of times.

In addition to contradicting Mel B’s abuse claims, Siya is also reportedly prepared to testify that the mother of three frequently used illegal drugs.

Another issue in the divorce is the alleged 3-ways that Mel B and Belafonte had with their family nanny, Lorraine Gilles. According to Siya, Mel B was the one who called the shots in the threesomes.

Mel B accused Belafonte of engineering a fake marriage for Gilles in order to keep her in the country. Earlier this month, Mel B filed a lawsuit in which she exposed the plan that the nanny entered a supposed sham marriage with a man named Michael Bleau.

In the new legal filings, Mel B included a section of a deposition Gilles gave in which she admitted to having sex with Belafonte one-on-one more than 10 times.

Despite the new allegations made by Siya, sources close to Mel B say that the witness intimidation charges are false.