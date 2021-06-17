Meghan Markle's Children's Book Disappoints in Opening Week

✖

Meghan Markle released her children's book, The Bench, on June 8. Although, the book, which was inspired by the bond between Markle's husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, didn't have the most successful first week. According to The Mirror, the book did not sell as many copies (in the United Kingdom, at least) as some may have expected.

The Mirror noted that The Bench sold 3,212 copies in its first week in print in the United Kingdom. As a result, it did not make it into the best-selling top 50. However, the outlet did report that it reached the top of the chart for a best-selling picture book. The Bench, written by Markle and illustrated by Christian Robinson, has an average rating of four stars online. While the sales may seem a bit disappointing, The Bench is flourishing in other ways.

Markle's children's book will reportedly make a big profit for its publisher, Penguin Random House Children's, which owns the rights to sell The Bench to global markets. If Penguin Random House Children's does sell the rights to have the book published in other languages, it could become successful globally. At this point, even with the number of sales that it has garnered in its first week in print in the United Kingdom, The Bench is still expected to make thousands.

The Bench was inspired by a poem that Markle wrote for Harry in honor of his first Father's Day. The duchess' project is described as one that focuses on the "special bond between father and son — as seen through a mother's eyes." It also features "a diverse group of fathers and sons" in "moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort." Ahead of the book's release, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about what went into writing The Bench.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born," Markle said about her book, which she also narrated for the audio version. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."