Meghan Markle’s Sister Demands Payment for Interviews About Duchess



Getting Meghan Markle‘s controversial half-sister Samantha Markle on a TV show is not cheap. Samantha is reportedly demanding big paychecks before appearing on television or radio.

On Thursday, The Blast obtained emails between Samantha and producers at The Domenick Nati Show, an iHeartRadio show hosted by celebrity publicist Domenick Nati. She asks for thousands of dollars to be on the show. Her “minimum is much higher,” but was willing to appear on the show for $1,500.

In the emails, Samantha wanted it in writing that she was not being “set up by a shock jock who wants to be rude.” She claimed she used to work in radio, so she had snappy comebacks at the ready to “embarrass” Nati.

Sources at Nati’s show told The Blast they tried to get an interview with Samantha back in May, the same month Markle married Prince Harry, but they never heard back until they received the emails on Thursday.

Nati’s producers did not pay Samantha, and she never appeared on the show.

News about Samantha’s high-priced interview fee broke just hours after she published a series of explosive tweets. In one, she suggested she would hold Markle responsible if their father, Thomas Markle, died.

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough,” Samantha reportedly tweeted. “Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! [Kensington Royal].”

“My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold. You should be ashamed of yourselves [Kensington Royal],” Samantha wrote in another tweet. “Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father! How cold can you be and look in the mirror ? Harry? I guess I was right.”

Thomas missed Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on May 19 after suffering a heart attack and needing heart surgery. In an interview with The Sun, Thomas said he regretted not going to the wedding.

“I should have been there. Everyone was saying I was too terrified to walk her down the aisle, but I was ready to do it. I had a speech written. Meghan looked absolutely beautiful,” he said.

In that same interview, Thomas also said he wanted other members of the Markle family to “shut up,” including his estranged son Thomas Markle Jr.

Markle and Harry already took a brief trip to Dublin last week for their first foreign trip as a couple last week. In October, they will take a longer tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, centered around the Invictus Games in Sydney. The two are also reportedly planning a trip to the U.S. so Markle can take Harry to her favorite landmarks and cities.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images