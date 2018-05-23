Meghan Markle’s Sister Begs for Her to Reunite Troubled Family

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is hoping that her now royal sister will reunite their troubled family.

Samantha Markle was reportedly touched by Bishop Michael Curry's impassioned sermon about love at the royal wedding, and she is hoping that her half-sister, Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, will heed the message, too. She has even offered to reconcile with Markle after decades of estrangement.

"I watched the bishop talk about love and unity and forgiveness and I hoped it would strike a chord within Meghan. So if that was real and if I were to define a principle to all of this then it would be that we all just work for a peaceful resolution and reunion as a family," she told The Sun. "I feel a religious and moral obligation to be open to her and not be vindictive or isolating or hurt."

Samantha added that reconciling "should ride on her conscience as a moral obligation" and that Markle reconciling "was the whole message" of the sermon.

"If she wants to do the morally and religiously right thing then she will and I'm open to that," Samantha said. "If she feels that the Markles are not worthy and excludes us, I think that is going against the tenets of her baptismal vows and everything in the church. If you're true in the Queen's church you should practice those principles rather than just speak them."

The offer to reconcile with Markle comes as a major U-turn, as in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding, Samantha had frequently spoken out about her estranged half-sister and is reportedly even working on a book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, which is allegedly about her toxic relationship with her half-sister.

Samantha also stated that the royal family should pay to fly Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., to England to visit the royals after he was unable to attend the wedding due to a health crisis and a scathing staged photo scandal.

"I think Meghan and Harry should pick him up in a jet and take him to Buckingham Palace. I think he should have lovely tea and a tour," she said. "I know the day is about Meghan and Harry but, had Charles been in hospital with a heart attack, I think there would have been statements released expressing their sadness that he wasn't there."

She went on to comment about reports that her father will not receive a coat of arms, something that fathers of other commoners who marry a royal receive.

"To exclude him off a coat of arms is really stripping him of an honour and it's a huge insult. After a heart attack that would be cruel and isolating," she said. "I'm sure the world can say, 'Oh, Samantha is slamming the royals.' Well the royals had generations of scandal in their own family."