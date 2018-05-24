9 of Meghan Markle’s Royal Rules for Being a Duchess

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on May 19 and she officially became the Duchess of Sussex, marking a major change in almost every aspect of her life.

From her wardrobe to her body language and even her eating habits, the former Suits star now has to adhere to royal protocol in a number of different ways for various reasons including basic aesthetics, tradition and personal safety.

Read on for a few of the rules Markle now has to follow.

She can’t take selfies

During her first official event with Harry in December, Markle told a couple who asked her to pose that “We’re not allowed to do selfies,” according to the Daily Mirror.

Jennifer Gehmair, Royal Family etiquette expert, told Smooth Radio, “Turning your back to the Duke and Duchess and taking a selfie is discouraged if at all possible. I know it’s fun to do, but they much would rather see your face.”

She can’t have a social media account

In 2017, Markle’s personal Instagram account and her lifestyle blog The Tig were both shut down, which follows with the fact that no member of the royal family has their own social media accounts. Now, all of Markle’s updates come from Kensington Palace’s accounts, which also chronicle the royal activities of Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement as a married couple and Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince’s Patronages at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/BdWVyXfWye — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

She can’t sign autographs

No member of the royal family is allowed to sign autographs, only lending their signature to royal documents and the occasional visitor’s book. The reasoning behind this is partially due to security, as the act is avoided for fear of someone forging a royal signature.

However, in 2010, Prince Charles gave an autograph to a victim of the Cornwall floods, with The Telegraph reporting that he wrote “Charles 2010” and apologized for his “shaky writing.”

She can’t cross her legs

While older photographs of Markle show the Duchess sitting with her legs crossed at the knee, she has since seemed to adopt the so-called “Duchess slant,” in which royal women cross their legs only at the ankle, keeping their knees together. This isn’t an official rule, but one that is followed by Kate Middleton and now, Markle.

She can’t wear dark nail polish

OK! magazine reports that a rule, reportedly coming from the Queen herself, deems colored nails “vulgar,” which is why the female royals are only ever seen with natural or light-colored nails. In fact, Queen Elizabeth has been wearing the same shade, Essie’s Ballet Slippers, since 1989.

Markle seems to be a fan of the color as well, wearing the light pink shade on her wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.



They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

She has to defer to the Queen at mealtimes

When the new Duchess of Sussex dines with the Queen, she’ll have to keep her eyes peeled, as eating with the Queen presents a strict set of rules.

Diane Gottsman, the author of Modern Etiquette for a Better Life, told Bravo that other diners in the Queen’s presence must not begin eating before the monarch, and they must watch her, as everyone should stop eating when the Queen does, even if they still have food on their plate.

“No one should start eating before the Monarch and no one should carry on eating after the Monarch has finished,” Gottsman said.

As well as bedtime

The Daily Beast reports that when Markle stays at the Queen’s residence, she must stay up until the Queen decides to go to bed. Luckily, the monarch tends not to stay awake past 11:30 p.m. so as not to throw off her schedule.

She can’t vote

While Markle isn’t a British citizen yet, when she does become one, it’s likely that she won’t vote.

According to the UK Parliament website, “Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the monarch to vote in an election.” Hello! explains that the Queen is allowed by law to vote, but her role as Head of State requires her to “remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters, unable to vote or stand for election.”

Today, on #AnzacDay Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women at the Dawn Service in London alongside @NZinUK and @AusHouseLondon pic.twitter.com/ewpNibiqtA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2018

She has to travel with an all-black outfit

Royal protocol says that all members of the royal family must pack an all-black outfit when going on tour, in case there is a death while they are away. Princess Diana utilized the rule in 1992 when her father, Lord Spencer, passed away, as she was on a skiing trip with Prince Charles at the time.

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth had not packed a black outfit during a 1952 safari in Kenya with Prince Philip, with the monarch’s father passing away while she was on the trip. Because of this, the royal was not allowed to be photographed until a suitable ensemble was brought to her.

