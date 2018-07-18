Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan US Tour and She Can’t Wait to Show Him Around

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently made their first foreign visit as a married couple, and it seems the pair are already planning their next trip.

Us Weekly reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their sights set on traveling to the United States, Markle’s native country.

“They are so excited to head to the U.S.,” the source said. “Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.”

The insider added that while nothing is official, “they are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California,” and are “working to finalize locations and venues.”

One city that seems a certainty is San Francisco, where the royal couple “will meet with CEOs and female tech entrepreneurs to encourage their involvement in the industry.”

The two also have a specific goal in mind for their visit, according to the source.

“Meghan and Harry want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S.,” the insider said. “They want to highlight and foster these relationships.”

Markle and Harry may also visit Chicago’s Obama Foundation, as “President and Mrs. Obama have been stalwart supporters,” as well as Canada.

“The Canadian Foreign Office has heard about the tour and would love to have them stop there,” the source said. “This may very well become a North American tour.”

Earlier in July, the Duke and Duchess visited Ireland for two days, meeting with government officials, touring historical sites and charming plenty of locals along the way.

A second source revealed that Markle will first make a visit to her home country later this summer in private.

“She’s planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends,” the source shared. “She’ll go to New York, then L.A.”

Markle has officially been royalty for about two months, and with her new job comes plenty of new rules she must now follow, some of which she apparently finds a bit confusing.

A source told PEOPLE that Markle “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way.”

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source added.

As she adjusts to her new life, Markle has her husband to lean on.

“You can see Prince Harry‘s hands-on approach, steering her, helping her,” photographer Mark Stewart shared.

