Details on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding Released

Thanks to officials from the Royal Palace, we finally have some details on the upcoming Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

According to a report from PEOPLE, the two will ride in a horse-carriage through Windsor after they exchange their vows at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The service will officially begin at 12 p.m. U.K. time, which means 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT. The carriage procession will take place only hour later.

Harry and Markle will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, while the service will be led by the Dean of Windsor Reverend David Conner.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” officials from Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Roughly 800 invitations will be sent out for the wedding, which will have a luxurious reception at St. George’s Hall along with a private reception later in the day hosted by Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

A source told Us Weekly in January that Markle intends on having a Bachelorette Party, though fans shouldn’t expect anything crazy.

“Meghan will be having a party but won’t be calling it her ‘bachelorette,’ ” the source said. “Think low-key, think somewhere out of London, good food and drink, a little music. It won’t be wild.”

Markle has also picked her good friend, Canadian bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney, the former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney’s daughter-in-law, as her wedding dress designer.

“This was Meghan’s first fitting with the designer and a chance for her and Jessica to look through a number of different designs,” Us Weekly reported. “During the appointment, Meghan was able to narrow down what she liked and disliked,” the source shared. “Some of their favorite design elements includes embroidery and sleeves.”

It was also revealed recently how the royal prince and Suits alum came to meet. The two reportedly met thanks to Markle’s friend Violet von Westenholz, who set them up on a blind date back in 2016.

“Her dad is a baron and very close to Prince Charles and she’s been in Harry’s trusted inner circle of friends for years,” E! News reported in January. “Her younger sister, Victoria, was once even touted as a possible girlfriend for Harry among the society elite in London, but Violet had become a confidante for Harry when it came to matters of the heart.”