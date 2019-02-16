Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Romantic Comedy Headed to the Big Screen

Meghan Markle is returning to acting, with a twist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Paul Sapiano-helmed film, The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, featuring a pre-royal Markle starring in a story about 20-something singles clubbing and partying in Los Angeles, has been picked up by Artist Rights Distribution for North America.

The company also acquired Kareem Mortimer’s drama Cargo, which stars Warren Brown and tells the story of a fisherman who doesn’t make enough money to pay for his son’s school feels, leading to turn to human smuggling to make extra cash.

Artists Rights Distribution plans to release the films in the United States in 2019, and is shopping the projects to international distributors at the ongoing European Film Market in Berlin and other markets.

The new film marks the Duchess of Sussex’s first film project to be released after becoming a member of the royal family. The actress said goodbye to her series regular on USA Network series Suits during the Season 7 finale, which aired just a weeks after her wedding to Prince Harry.

The film will likely be Markle’s last acting project, unless previously unreleased projects also surface in the future. After the announcement of Suits‘ final season, creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh told press at a Television Critics Association panel that Markle will likely not return to for a last goodbye.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” he said. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

Speculation on Markle’s return was first sparked after reports claimed that NBCUniversal was preparing to offer Markle a multimillion dollar salary to make a brief cameo on the final season of the law drama.

Fans also wondered if she might return for a cameo after Korsh revealed he would consider bringing back some fan-favorite character for the last episodes.

“I don’t want to spend the entire season on reminiscing, but also I don’t want to spend none of the season bringing back old favorites so we’re trying to formulate what the balance is going to be,” he said. “It’s always been in the lexicon of Suits to bring people back and that’s because I think that’s how life works. People come in and out of your life so we’ve always had a mix of new and old and I think we will continue with that hopefully in a satisfying way.”