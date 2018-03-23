Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Fashion Protocol

Meghan Markle went rogue once again when it comes to royal hair protocol. First there was the messy bun, and now she’s sporting another unconventional hairstyle: the side bun.

Markle and fiancé Prince Harry battled the windy weather during a day of engagements in Belfast, Ireland on Friday, where the royal bride-to-be tucked her brunette locks into a messy low bun, which was swept to one side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Markle has been breaking (read: setting her own) fashion rules ever since she was welcomed into the royal family. From forgoing tights to carrying overside purses, she’s forging her own way. In January, she sported a hairstyle that most women on the planet can relate to: the messy bun.

Whereas future sister-in-law Kate Middleton is rarely without her signature blowout or an impeccably styled updo, Markle has flaunted her laid-back California girl style.

Keeping with the low-maintenance look, she recently debuted subtle red highlights, a super easy way to add dimension to her natural dark shade.

While in Ireland, the 36-year-old Suits alum dropped a royal baby hint while touring Northern Ireland’s next-generation science park.

Markle and Harry met a husband and wife team who makes innovative and hypoallergenic baby products. Pointing to the Shnuggle products, Markle reportedly said, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”

The products on display included a baby bath that allows a baby to sit up, a changing mat and a Moses basket.

“It’s very sweet,” Markle added.

The couple is set to tie the knot on May 19 at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace shared a few new details about the upcoming nuptials on Thursday, including that around 600 invitations are on their way to lucky guests in the mail.

In the invites, unveiled by Kensington Palace, was a subtle reference to Markle’s divorce, as the cards used a different reference for the bride-to-be than what would typically appear.

The cards read: “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales requests the pleasure of the company of [name] at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle.”

Royal invitations normally refer to the bride as Miss, but because the American actress is divorced, she was referenced as Ms. Meghan Markle. The Suits alum was previously married to movie producer Trevor Engelson from 2011-12.

Harry and Markle will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, while the service will be led by the Dean of Windsor Reverend David Conner.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” officials from Kensington Palace said in a statement.