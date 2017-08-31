Megan Fox Strips Down for New Lingerie Campaign

Megan Fox is showcasing her trim figure for a new lingerie campaign with the company she now co-owns, Frederick’s Hollywood. The Transformers star modeled a number of the risqué options that include stockings and silky corsets.

Elegance is best worn in lingerie 💋 Check out our newest collection featuring Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) #flauntfredericks A post shared by Frederick’s of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Frederick’s of Hollywood shared a look at one of the shots on Instagram this week. The image shows the 31-year-old actress donning a racy lingerie ensemble that features a black bra and thigh-high stockings.

Fox was photographed while seated in a chair while shooting a smoldering glance at the camera. The mother of three let her brunette locks flow in waves off her shoulders and she was rocking smokey eye shadow in the dimly lit snap.

In other shots from the photo shoot, which can be viewed and purchased at fredericks.com, Fox wears the latest lace and silk designs from the lingerie company in a series of steamy shots.

“These pieces make you feel an awakened appreciation for your body,” she said. “I think being sexy and comfortable in your body is a wonderful thing, and I don’t mind being acknowledged or appreciated for it.”

Earlier in March of this year, the New Girl actress teased a look at the new racy items. Fox stripped down to a vibrant pink ensemble that she showed off on Instagram with her 4.5 million followers.

My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017. A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Even though Fox has been making headlines for her new lingerie campaign, she wasn’t willing to attach herself to the company unless she was given control of the creative direction.

“I’ve been reluctant in the past to work with brands because there’s a lot of politics behind it and it’s a big deal to lend your name and image to something,” she said. “But by offering me ownership in the company and some creative say, it gives me an opportunity to be passionate about what I’m promoting.”