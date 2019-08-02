Meet Ryan Seacrest’s New Girlfriend, Model Larissa Schot

The mysterious woman Ryan Seacrest was seen kissing during his vacation in France last month was identified as model Larissa Schot. The 24-year-old Schot once appeared on America’s Next Top Model and now lives in Los Angeles. She has not mentioned the relationship on her Instagram page, although she did post photos from Cannes last month.

View this post on Instagram Can’t wait to see my bestie! @tengy A post shared by Larry (@larissa.schot) on Jul 23, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

Schot was identified by The Daily Mail. She grew up in Texas and Singapore, but lives in Los Angeles. She has appeared in campaigns for Smashbox, Gucci, Nylon and Urban Decay. She was eliminated in the second episode of America’s Next Top Model Season 22 in 2015.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before pursuing a career in modeling, she told her high school newspaper, the Singapore American School’s The Eye, she played volleyball. She did not stop modeling until 18.

“I started playing volleyball in middle school and softball when I was around five or six years old. But I’ve always wanted to model ever since I was 13,” Schot said.

She later explained, “I’ve watched America’s Next Top Model before, but didn’t really consider auditioning until realizing that this would be a great opportunity for me to be able to grow my modeling career. And modeling is what I love to do, so I thought it wouldn’t hurt to try.”

Schot also promoted body positivity with the hashtag “#ThickAndThin,” which she founded with a friend who is a plus-size model. In an interview with a former classmate for Lapis and Layers, Schot said she has struggled with body positivity herself.

“I think being in an industry where appearance matters will do that to you,” she explained. “It’s been a topic I’ve struggled with for so many years. I think once I got older, I learned to stop comparing myself to others and learned to start caring less about what others thought of me. That’s how I started to feel more comfortable with myself and my body. With time, I decided to take on a more positive outlook about myself and began to realize how beautiful I could feel.”

Before dating Schot, the 44-year-old Seacrest dated Shanya Taylor, 26, for three years before breaking up in February.

“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” a source told PEOPLE of their split. “They still love and care about each other.”

Seacrest also dated America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough for two years before splitting in March 2013. Hough is now married to Brooks Laich.

Photo credit: Getty Images