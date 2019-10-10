Matt Lauer’s Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils Destroys His Open Letter

Brooke Nevils is fighting back against Matt Lauer following his open letter claiming her accusations that he raped her are false, and that all of the relations between the two were “completely consensual.” She released a statement of her own on Wednesday, blasting Lauer’s claims.

“There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence,” she wrote. “His open letter was a case study in victim blaming. I am not afraid of him now.”

“Regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me,” Nevils concluded.

Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill details the alleged rape, which happened while Nevils and Lauer were in Sochi for the 2014 Olympics. Nevils claims that Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room after she had six shots of vodka at the hotel bar. She says she declined his sexual advances “several times” and that the encounter was “excruciatingly painful.”

“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” Nevils told Farrow. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”

Lauer has been silent since Nevils’ accusations first came to light in 2017 (she was anonymous at the time, and Lauer was promptly fired), but attempted to defend himself on Wednesday.

“Today, nearly two years after I was fired by NBC, old stories are being recycled, titillating details are being added, and a dangerous and defamatory new allegation is being made,” Lauer wrote in an open letter. “All are being spread as part of a promotional effort to sell a book. It’s outrageous. So, after not speaking out to protect my children, it is now with their full support I say ‘enough.’”

“I had an extramarital affair with Brooke Nevils in 2014. It began when she came to my hotel room very late one night in Sochi, Russia. We engaged in a variety of sexual acts,” he wrote. “We performed oral sex on each other, we had vaginal sex, and we had anal sex. Each act was mutual and completely consensual.”