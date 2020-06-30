On Saturday, Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was arrested in Los Angeles following an allegation of domestic violence, as Page Six reported. Madden is not married and the identity of the alleged victim was not released. Following his arrest, the guitarist posted $50,000 in bail. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Page Six that the charge against Madden is California penal code 273.5(a). This charge means that an individual would have allegedly, willfully inflicted a "traumatic" injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 did release a statement about the news shortly after it was originally reported. Their statement read, "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.” Madden has been a member of Maroon 5 since the band's start. Before they officially became "Maroon 5," Madden performed alongside the band's frontman Adam Levine and other future Maroon 5 members for their band Kara's Flowers.

This isn't the first time that Madden has been involved in a legal matter. In January 2016, he was arrested on cocaine charges in New York, according to Billboard. The police reported that Madden passed a vial of cocaine to film producer James "Bingo" Gubelmann outside St. Dymphnas, a bar on St. Mark's Place in the New York City's East Village neighborhood at around 1:30 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 21, 2016. Joe Tacopina, Madden's lawyer, placed the blame on Gubelmann, saying that his client was "purely innocent" and that he "didn't possess any narcotics." The lawyer added, "He's a good guy. He's not somebody who has ever had any interaction with the law before." Tacopina also said that Madden is a part of "one of the most successful bands in this country" and he is "focused on his career."

Around five months after the incident, Madden accepted a conditional dismissal offer in exchange for one day of community service, as the New York Daily News originally reported. Since he was a Los Angeles resident, Madden was allowed to complete his day of service in Los Angeles for a nonprofit of his choice. At the time, it was reported that the case would be expunged from his records six months after completing his day of service.