‘The Talk’ Host Marie Osmond Reveals Son Michael Was Bullied Prior to Suicide Almost 10 Years Ago

Marie Osmond lost her son, Michael Blosil, nearly 10 years ago to suicide, and she still thinks about him daily. He was only 18 when he died. On Tuesday’s episode of The Talk she opened up about his death, and addressed specifically the bullying he dealt with before he took his own life.

“I have never spoken about this before. So, my son who died, he was bullied,” Osmond said. He was “bullied very heavily up until the time,” she continued, and explained that she still has the texts he sent her about it before he passed.

Osmond says she knows who did the bullying, but never confronted the kids about it. “I mean they are horrendous, and I never took action against. But, I can tell you, honestly, I believe that that was a big component in him just feeling overwhelmed and that he didn’t fit in,” she said. “I never took action against the three kids. I know who they are.”

While the boys who bullied her son were never punished, Osmond thinks something needs to be done about the bullying problem in America. “Maybe it’s not a bad idea to have some kind of consequence because it’s getting out of hand,” she said.

At the time of his death in 2010, Osmond released a statement about his passing. “My family and I are devastated and in deep shock by the tragic loss of our dear Michael and ask that everyone respect our privacy during this difficult time,” she wrote.

She was also a guest recently on CBS Sunday Morning to talk about Blosil.

“You know, I don’t think you’re ever through it,” she said. “I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it’ll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind.”

Blosil was one of Osmond’s eight kids. He’s survived by his seven siblings, Stephen Craig, Jessica Blosil, Rachael Blosil, Brandon Blosil, Brianna Blosil, Matthew Blosil and Abigail Blosil.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.