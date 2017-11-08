Mariah Carey’s Former Security Guard Threatens to Sue for Sexual Harassment

Mariah Carey’s former security guard is threatening the pop diva with legal action, saying she sexually harassed him, humiliated him and owes him money.

Michael Anello, the founder of Anello Security & Consulting, claims the 47-year-old singer told him he was a “Nazi skinhead” and that she has an outstanding bill owed to his firm for $221,329.51, according to TMZ.

Documents reportedly seen by TMZ claim that Anello’s security company was employed by Carey from June 2015 to May 2017, but that the firm was also promised two more years of work, which would add $511,000 to her bill.

According to Anello, Carey called him “a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist.”

He also claims she “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people” when it came to her security team.

The draft of legal papers also claims the singer committed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.” Specifically, Anello says that during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Carey called Anello to her room to move some luggage, only to find her “wearing a see-through negligee that was open.”

Anello reportedly tried to leave, but Carey insisted he move the luggage. The documents say he ultimately left the room and there was no physical contact.

TMZ reported that Carey’s “people were in touch with Anello’s lawyer on Monday who were agreeable to pay certain invoices, but Anello is not satisfied with the amount.”

