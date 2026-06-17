Major Hollywood Actor’s Concerts Canceled Due to ‘Very Low Ticket Sales’

If you were planning to see Kiefer Sutherland perform music this summer I’ve got some bad news.

It’s not happening.

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Due to low ticket sales, the Kiefer Sutherland Band, featuring (you guessed it!), Kiefer Sutherland, has cancelled their “Love Will Bring You Home” tour. The band’s tour began in mid-April with dates across Europe and the UK and was headed to the United States to play till July 2nd.

Sutherland took to his Instagram account to announce the cancellation of the remainder of the tour:

“With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the US leg of my tour. I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets to, or the venues, to play to half empty houses. I look forward to touring the United States again at a more suitable time.

“I hope you understand,” Sutherland’s post concluded, before adding that refunds will be available.

The 59-year-old actor/musician had planned the tour as an effort to promote his fourth studio album, Grey.

Though music is clearly a passion, Sutherland is probably best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the popular Fox series 24, which aired from 2001-2010 and then again in 2014. His role earned him both a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award.

Other prominent roles have included parts on the big screen in Stand by Me, A Time to Kill, A Few Good Men, and Phone Booth, among others.

In recent years, Sutherland has focused his efforts mainly on his music, including tours in 2017 and 2024. And though the remainder of his tour has been cancelled, Sutherland’s new music is available, including his latest single, “Simpler Time.”

Of the single, Kiefer said: ‘Simpler Time’ “is a reflection on my youth and the memory of a time that felt more reliable culturally, socially and politically. I am aware that the memory of one’s youth is often seen through rose tinted glasses, but in this instance, personally, I don’t think so.”

With Sutherland’s tour having been cancelled, the next place fans are likely to see him is in the new movie Father Joe which is scheduled for release later this year.