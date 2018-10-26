Mail-Bomb Suspect Threatened Ron Howard in Graphic Tweets Days Before Bombing Spree

The mail-bomb suspect reportedly threatened director Ron Howard in graphic tweets just days before the bomb-delivery spree.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. is the man who has been arrested in connection to the mail-bombs that were sent to politicians, as well as other Democratic party-associated figures.

On Oct. 13, he sent a message to Howard on Twitter that suggested he meant to do the beloved director harm.

Hey slime sack you movie and u puppet suck.U like make threat Beverly Hills bitch.We Unconquered Seminole Tribe are going answer your threats pathetic scum.We have air boat tour of our Swamp Everglades.Hug your loved ones real close everytime U leave your home.See u soon silence pic.twitter.com/sm0kC13tNB — Cesar Altieri (@hardrock2016) October 13, 2018

“Hey slime sack you movie and u puppet suck. U like make threat Beverly Hills bitch.We Unconquered Seminole Tribe are going answer your threats pathetic scum,” the tweet from the account attributed to Altieri read. “We have air boat tour of our Swamp Everglades. Hug your loved ones real close everytime U leave your home.See u soon silence.”

Altieri was reportedly a registered Republican who also used his Twitter account to express his support for President Trump.

GoTrump WeUnconquered SeminoleTribe,Hard Rock,MillionsOf our customers,Vets,Current Serving,Seminole American Top TeamMMA,Stand cgreatest President ever shut the boarder down.This our land not theirs May10,1842our chief grandfatherSteve Osceola defeat Pres.John Tyler1,500 troops //t.co/jgwBFtwMG1 — Julus Cesar Milan (@hardrockintlent) October 21, 2018

The suspected bomber also heavily criticised the Parkland shooting survivors, suggesting that the tragic crime never took place and that David Hogg was a “fraud.”

“David Hoggs fake phony big gets con job never attended Parkland High School.He graduated 2015 from Redondo [Beach] High School.He is a paid George Soros actor fraud,” Altieri wrote.

David Hoggs fake phony big gets con job never attended Parkland High School.He graduated 2015 from Redondo Bch High School.He is a paid George Soros actor fraud pic.twitter.com/oGKD53q1F2 — Cesar Altieri (@hardrock2016) August 12, 2018

The Florida man’s motive for mailing the explosive devices appears to directly connected to his political beliefs, as all the recipients were outspoken against Donald Trump.

The U.S. President himself has since spoken out about Altieri’s arrest, saying, “We must never allow political violence to take root in America, cannot let it happen. And I’m committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it, and to stop it now.”

WATCH: President Trump after arrest of pipe bomb suspect: “We must never allow political violence to take root in America, cannot let it happen. And I’m committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it, and to stop it now.” //t.co/5MGorR3Wih pic.twitter.com/30Rr4nFoVH — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2018

Altieri is currently in police custody and will reportedly be charged in connection to the bombs.

