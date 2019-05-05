Lori Loughlin, Daughter Olivia Jade Seemingly Mocked With USC Rowing Poster Amid College Admissions Scandal

A new ad for the University of Southern California’s Women’s Rowing program is being perceived as a shot at Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

A laminated poster inviting women to try out for the D1 crew team appears to poke fun at the college admission bribery scandal, if it is really approved by the school. A picture of the ad was acquired by TMZ, and it bears the tongue-in-cheek tag line: “No experience? No problem.”

This, obviously, could be taken as a sleight against former Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and their two daughters. The famous parents stand accused of paying $500,000 to a USC crew coach to get their daughters admitted as athletes, despite neither having ever rowed before. Once in, neither of the Giannulli girls took part in the crew team.

There’s a USC poster pretty much taking aim at Lori Loughlin and her daughters basically saying how the status quo to join the USC’s women’s rowing team, you basically need NO experience! pic.twitter.com/f9GdFKQxzZ — Jim O’Donnell (@jimsteve) May 4, 2019



So far, it is unclear if the poster is authentic. It does include an email address for prospective athletes to contact, and the team’s real social media account. However, it could easily have been created by a prankster to poke fun at the national scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli were both arrested on March 12, along with dozens of other parents connected to the scandal. Several have struck plea deals and entered guilty pleas. However, Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. According to a report by E! News, Loughlin genuinely feels she has not done anything wrong.

“Lori really believes she isn’t guilty and that any parent would have done the same thing that she did if they were in that position,” a source close to the family said. “She plans to fight this and for her girls. She can’t imagine what will happen to them if she goes to jail. She’s rolling the dice and thinks that she has a strong defense.”

Whatever she does, Loughlin may have a hard time repairing her relationship with her younger daughter, Olivia Jade. The 19-year-old had a thriving career as a social media influencer on Instagram and YouTube, which made it all the more insulting when bribery allegations emerged. Olivia Jade had repeatedly joked about her disinterest in school in her YouTube videos, which many found insulting with later context.

“Olivia is furious with her parents and it’s going to take a lot to repair their relationship,” another source said. “She blames them entirely and feels they have ruined her career.”

They added that Olivia Jade is in “crisis mode,” feeling “more embarrassed than anything and doesn’t know how to handle all of the stress and scrutiny that has been surrounding her and her family. She feels completely lost.“