Lisa Bloom Responds to Mother Gloria Allred’s Criticism Over Defending Harvey Weinstein

After Gloria Allred, a civil-rights attorney blasted her daughter, Lisa Bloom for representing Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein following sexual misconduct allegations, Bloom has now officially responded.

“My mother did not talk to me before she released her statement nor had she read my statement,” Bloom told PopCulture.com exclusively. “What she released was hurtful. I would never take a case against my mother nor my daughter who is also a lawyer. I believe that family comes before business.”

On Friday, Allred, who is known for her illustrious career that helps protect the rights of women, released a statement to Vanity Fair stating how she would have declined representing Weinstein.

“Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment,” she said. “I only represent those who allege that they are victims of sexual harassment.”

Allred also teased at the possibility of the first “Allred versus Bloom case,” though Bloom has only been named an an attorney on retainer and in an advisory role for Weinstein.

“While I would not represent Mr. Weinstein, I would consider representing anyone who accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual harassment, even if it meant that my daughter was the opposing counsel,” Allread said.

On Thursday, The New York Times published an investigative report, alleging that Weinstein used his position of power to sexually harass women in the industry.

The Times went on to report that while he had reached legal settlements with at least eight women over the course of 20 years for unwanted physical contact and harassment, the investigation also found “legal records, emails, and internal documents from the businesses he has run, Miramax and the Weinstein Company,” alleging multiple cases of misconduct.

Weinstein’s attorney, Bloom said in a statement to the Times that her client “denies many of the accusations as patently false.”