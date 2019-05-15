LaToya Jackson Breaks Silence About Michael Jackson Documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’

LaToya Jackson has broken her silence about the Leaving Neverland documentary, which shined a light on the sexual assault allegations against her brother Michael Jackson.

Recently, LaToya attended the 26th annual Race to Erase MS gala in Beverly Hills.

When asked how her family is doing in the wake of the documentary’s release on HBO, the older sister of the King of Pop said, “We are all holding up very well, thank you for asking.”

The documentary first screened at the Sundance Film Festival, and was later picked up by HBO, who premiered it in March.

Following it’s initial release, the Michael Jackson estate released a scathing statement on the film, calling it “a tabloid character assassination.”

“The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact,” the statement from Jackson’s estate goes on to say. “Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family — that is the Jackson way. But we can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on. … Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.”

The film’s director, Dan Reed, responded to Jackson’s estate by saying that he understands their anger because “They have a very precious asset to protect. Every time a song plays, a cash register goes ‘ka-ching.’ It doesn’t surprise me that they’ve come out fighting in defense of their asset.”

“It is a four-hour documentary by an experienced documentarian with a long track record in investigation and telling complex stories and this is a complex story. So I’d say it’s beyond doubt a documentary. Anyone with any knowledge of that form would recognize a documentary,” he added.

“A four-hour piece, is that a tabloid? I didn’t characterize Jackson at all in the film — I think if you watch it you’ll have noticed that it’s a story about these two families and Jackson is an element of that story. But I don’t seek to characterize him at all. I don’t comment on Jackson. It’s not a film about Michael. … The film itself is an account of sexual abuse, how sexual abuse happens and then how the consequences play out later in life,” Reed went on to say.

Leaving Neverland is available to stream through the many HBO apps for subscribers of the premium cable network.