Lamar Odom Says Tristan Thompson Wasn’t ‘Fully Prepared’ For Kardashian Fame

Lamar Odom recently spoke about Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, saying that he thinks the NBA star simply wasn’t “fully prepared” for Kardashian fame.

While promoting his new memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom sat down with Us Weekly and spoke candidly on his thoughts about Thompson allegedly cheating on his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

“I don’t know where [Tristan’s] from, but that’s a hard lane to step in if you’re not really prepared for that,” he said. “I’m not sure if anybody can really prepare for that if they’re not sat down and told how it’s going to be, like all eyes on you. … You can’t even understand.”

Odom married Kardashian in 2009 after only dating for one month. During an interview with Jenny McCarthy this week he addressed their whirlwind romance, saying, “Love is strange, man.”

“I love my family with all my heart, but that’s how I knew she was the one because no one could tell me no, I wasn’t getting married to Khloe,” he added. “It would have been real easy for me to say, don’t ever call me again, that’s how strong it was.”

He went on to reveal that, at the time, his marriage to Kardashian was a point of contention in his relationship with his children from his previous relationship with Liza Morales.

“It took some time for their mother to come around, just like it took some time for my family to come around,” Odom confessed. “My immediate family really didn’t support me and Khloe getting married. I don’t know if it was because of who she was, how fast it was or maybe they didn’t feel like they were being involved, they didn’t really click. It took some time for my kids to come over to my house and spend some time with us in California.”

He also spoke openly about how his substance abuse issues led him down a path of infidelity, which one night landed him in the Hotel Roosevelt in Hollywood with a couple of exotic dancers.

Odom recalled that Kardashian and her mother Jenner tracked him down with their security team and came to break up the party, quite literally.

“Try to imagine the scene: Khloe’s beating the shit out of one of the girls who tried to protest. She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head,” Odom recounted. “Kris is screaming and her security guard jumps in and pulls Khloe off the beaten stripper. Khloe tells me to gather up my things, and the guards quickly remove all traces of the drugs. We sneak out of a back door of the Roosevelt and disappear into the night.”

Darkness to Light is now available wherever books are sold.