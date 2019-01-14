Kylie Jenner Responds After Egg Picture Breaks Her World Record

Kylie Jenner is not remaining quiet after her photo of newborn daughter Stormijust got ousted by a photo of an egg as the world’s most-liked Instagram photo.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder got in on the egg-cellent fun Sunday night and shared an old video of herself cracking a similar-looking brown egg on some asphalt.

“Take that little egg,” Jenner captioned the video, which originally was shared to see if she could cook an egg on the hot ground.

It all began earlier this month when the unknown leader of the Egg Gang set out on an attempt to hoist the world record for Instagram photo likes with a photo of a simple brown egg.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!” the caption of the egg photo reads. “We got this.”

The photo, shared on Jan. 4, has racked up over 27 million likes, nearly 10 million more than the account’s goal and Jenner’s photo from February 2018 of newborn daughter Stormi clutching Jenner’s manicured thumb. Because the internet breeds pettiness, many have taken to Jenner’s photo of Stormi and posting egg emojis in the comments, or simply writing the word “egg.”

The photo served as a birth announcement of Stormi after Jenner had avoided confirming reports of her pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott until after she had given birth. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went off the grid of sorts during her pregnancy, not appearing as often on the reality show and rarely sharing full-body selfies or photos on social media.

At press time, Jenner’s response to the egg taking home the Instagram world record has garnered 16 million views — but there’s no telling if the post will break the egg’s record.

Following the success from the Egg Gang, the unknown operator of the account thanked its followers and all those who helped break the record.

“This is madness. What a time to be alive,” the account wrote in its Instagram Story. “Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I’m gonna try to get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep. It doesn’t end here though, we’re only just getting started. #EggGang. Mic drop.”

Will the egg take down more records? Will the egg be bested by another inanimate object? Or by Jenner herself? Only time will tell.