Kristoff St. John’s Fiance Speaks out on ‘Bright Future’ After Death of Actor

Kristoff St. John’s fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva is remaining positive about her future following the death of the Young and the Restless actor.

On Monday, the Russian-born model took to Instagram to begin her week on a positive note, making a list of everything that she’s grateful for and opening up to fans about what she hopes for the future.

Mikhaleva and St. John had become engaged in September, just five months before the actor’s death.

“Every morning I start by thanking the Universe for giving me one more wonderful, amazing day,” Mikhaleva captioned the photo of herself. “Every morning, I devote five to ten minutes. I thank you for a good dream, for my body, my home, my pets, my friends, for the material things I possess, for everything that awaits me in the afternoon.”

“In conclusion, I always ask for life to give me more knowledge, more understanding, so that my horizons are constantly expanding,” she continued. “The more we see, the more we know, the simpler our life becomes. I believe a bright future awaits me.”

Mikhaleva’s self-reflection comes just two weeks after St. John was found unconscious and unresponsive in his San Fernando Valley home. In the wake of his death, Mikhaleva has frequently taken to social media to publicly grieve and open up about the mourning process.

“How did it happen ???? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ….. I can’t believe,” she wrote just after learning of her fiancee’s death. “[Y]ou were everything to me …. you were a loving father, a loving man,…..how…love??we should doing a lot of things in future.”

In a post on Feb. 7, the model shared a short poem that read, “My hands they shake with sorrow, My heart it bleeds with pain, My soul forever lingers, Wishing you could have stayed.” She also shared a photo of a gift St. John had given to her prior to his death: interlocking puzzle piece charms reading “Cupcake” and “Princess.”

More recently, Mikhaleva paid tribute to St. John with a touching post in which she said that he was “the light for me and for many people, you were the kindest person I’ve ever met.” She added that your soul and spirit always with me… You are deep in my heart.”

A cause of death for St. John, who passed away just five years after his 24-year-old son died by suicide, has been deferred pending an “additional investigation.” He is set to be buried beside his late son.