What Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worth

Her sisters may have mocked her for her work ethic, but it turns out that Kourtney Kardashian is doing something right.

She is one of the leading ladies of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and with an entrepreneurial spirit Kourtney Kardashian has found major success, with a net worth that proves it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kardashian, 39, is worth an estimated $35 million with an annual salary of $10 million.

Kardashian’s high dollar signs are largely a result of her role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has not only led to several spinoffs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York, but also several gigs as a celebrity endorser and brand ambassador for high-profile companies. Such companies include New Zealand skincare brand Manuka Doctor and Calvin Klein, with Kourtney joining sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie for a January 2018 underwear campaign.

The 39-year-old joined forces with her sisters in 2010 to launch the fashion line Bebe. During that same year, the sisters worked with Perfect Science Labs to create a skin care product called PerfectSkin, though they are reportedly no longer connected to the company.

Kourtney has since gone on to collaborate with Pretty Little Thing, an online shop, on her own fashion line.

Along with her entrepreneurial endeavors, she also boasts a high follower count on her social media platforms, which means she pulls in a significant amount of money from product endorsements.

While Kardashian’s wealth is impressive, it pales in comparison to other members of the KarJenner clan, with Kourtney ranking number five while younger sister Kylie Jenner reigns supreme with an estimated net worth of $386 million. Jenner’s wealth mostly comes from her Kylie Cosmetics brand, which has earned a whopping $420 million since its launch just under two years ago.

The sisters recently reunited for a cosmetics collaboration and some stylish snapshots, Kardashian taking to Instagram on April 27 to reveal a behind-the-scenes photo from the promotional shoot, which was done for a makeup collection called KOURT X KYLIE.

The photo, showing the half-sisters draped in white dress shirts as they pose in front of a bathroom mirror, was captioned by Kourtney to express her gratitude for the pair’s fans that quickly bought up the cosmetics sets.

“Thank you for all of the love and support on our KOURT X KYLIE collab!” it read.

KOURT X KYLIE, a new collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics that launched on April 24, features three eye palettes in pink, green and blue, velvet liquid lipsticks, and bundles.