King Charles to Join Idris Elba for a Groundbreaking Netflix Project

King Charles is teaming up with Hollywood royalty for his latest endeavor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the king and Idris Elba will join forces for a new Netflix project close to both their hearts.

The monarch and the Luther star will be featured in an upcoming documentary about The King’s Trust, which will mark its 50th anniversary in 2026. The documentary, currently untitled, is set to begin filming in late June and is scheduled for release in the fall of 2026.

Charles’ organization, which began as The Prince’s Trust before his ascension to the throne, aims to help young people in the United Kingdom get their lives on track. Elba was one of the beneficiaries of The King’s Trust, and he was able to start his acting career as a result.

“The King’s Trust gave me an opportunity that changed my life,” Elba, who has since founded the Elba Hope Foundation, said. “At a time when I didn’t have the resources to pursue my ambitions, they offered real, practical support — including financial help — that helped me take those first steps to advance my career.”

“Today, through the Elba Hope Foundation, I’m focused on creating those same opportunities for young people who are full of potential but lacking access,” the actor continued. “Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open. This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important.”

In addition to Elba’s history with The King’s Trust, the Netflix documentary will also highlight stories from some of the one million people whom the organization has benefited over 50 years.