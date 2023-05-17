Kim Petras Covers 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue

By Stephen Andrew

Grammy-winning singer Kim Petras landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and fans are loving it. On Monday, Petras shared a photo of her magazine cover, revealing the blonde music star rocking a tan swimsuit by Natalia Fedner, while waist-deep in a pool. Notably, Petras is the second transgender woman to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, after model/actress Leyna Bloom in 2021, and the third to appear in the issue overall. Valentina Sampoia was the first openly trans woman to model in the SI swimsuit issue, back in 2020.

"It's super exciting to have my Sports Illustrated cover and album announcement happening at the same time! Yu Tsai and the whole team at Sports Illustrated made me feel really comfortable and like I belonged there. I had the best time and, honestly, it was a huge confidence boost," 30-year-old Petras told PEOPLE in an exclusive. She later told SI, "I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated. It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me." Scroll down to see some of the photos, as well as what fans are saying about them.

"No Crumbs"

Notably, three other women also landed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition covers: Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, and Brooks Nader.

"Thank You"

"Congratulations! You look gorgeous!" somebody gushed.

"Congrats"

"omg you're going absolutely ballistic.. i'm so fkn happy for you," one other fan offered.

"So Proud"

"So so proud of you Kim this is iconic [Kim]," an excited Instagram user wrote. "KEEP BUSTING DOWN THEM DOORS."

"Sliving!"

"Kim you look STUNNING!!!! A big career is in the making, we can see it," another person exclaimed.

"Beacon of Inspiration"

"When does this hit newsstands? I need to buy 1,200,000 copies," someone else quipped.

"Beautiful!"

"Beautiful!!! Congrats!!!! I wish you the best and many more of these," one fan commented on Petras' Instagram post of the SI Swimsuit issue cover.

