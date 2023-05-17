Kim Petras Covers 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue

Grammy-winning singer Kim Petras landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and fans are loving it. On Monday, Petras shared a photo of her magazine cover, revealing the blonde music star rocking a tan swimsuit by Natalia Fedner, while waist-deep in a pool. Notably, Petras is the second transgender woman to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, after model/actress Leyna Bloom in 2021, and the third to appear in the issue overall. Valentina Sampoia was the first openly trans woman to model in the SI swimsuit issue, back in 2020.

"It's super exciting to have my Sports Illustrated cover and album announcement happening at the same time! Yu Tsai and the whole team at Sports Illustrated made me feel really comfortable and like I belonged there. I had the best time and, honestly, it was a huge confidence boost," 30-year-old Petras told PEOPLE in an exclusive. She later told SI, "I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated. It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me." Scroll down to see some of the photos, as well as what fans are saying about them.