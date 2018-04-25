Kim Kardashian Scolds Media Over Kanye West Speculation: ‘Mental Health Is No Joke’

Kim Kardashian is standing in firm defense of her husband’s sanity.

After rapper Kanye West sent out a series of questionable tweets Wednesday, calling President Donald Trump his “brother,” posing in a MAGA hat next to an alt-right symbol, and announcing his desire to run for president (among other things), Kardashian rushed to Twitter to defend her husband.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she began. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

She continued, “Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

She then went on to defend West as a creative genius, noting that she herself doesn’t support Trump but respects her husband’s opinions.

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive,” she tweeted.

She added: “Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics.”

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” she continued.

Concluding, her rant, Kardashian sent a note to the media: “Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy