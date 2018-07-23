Kim Kardashian Rushed Kanye West to the Hospital Over Bad Bout With the Flu

Kim Kardashian had to rush husband Kanye West to the hospital after he came down with a bad case of the flu.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had to rush her 41-year-old husband to West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley after he came down with a serious bout of the flu that was not getting any better. West, who recently released his new album Ye, was reportedly getting “worse and worse” and required medication.

Prior to his emergency visit to the hospital, West had tweeted about having sinus headaches while traveling.

Whenever you’re feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don’t have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 14, 2018

“Whenever you’re feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don’t have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear…” one tweet read.

I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a fucking cat scan after because it was so bad — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 14, 2018

A source told the Daily Mail that West was “‘under the weather with common cold or flu” and taken to the hospital “to see a doctor for antibiotics,” though it is not known if his sinus headaches were related. He was reportedly admitted into the hospital but released not long after so that he could return home to rest and recover.

The incident seems to prove that any hard feelings between the two have mended following West’s controversial statements about slavery, which the 41-year-old rapper later expressed his fear would cause Kardashian to leave him.

“There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’ ” West said in a new interview with the New York Times. “So that was a real conversation.”

West’s fear fueled rumors that the two were separating, with OK! Australia publishing an issue with the headline “Kim & Kanye: It’s Finally Over! Divorce Papers Signed!” featuring what appeared to be divorce documents on the front cover. However, it was soon revealed that the featured divorce documents were from Kardashian’s 2004 divorce from her first husband, Damon Thomas.

Despite the reports and West’s initial concern, the couple appear to have a strong bond, with Kardashian wishing West a Happy Father’s Day in a heartfelt social media post last month, writing “Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies!”