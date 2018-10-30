Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Photographer Marcus Hyde Seriously Injured in Car Accident

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s photographer Marcus Hyde was seriously injured in a car accident Monday morning.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ, Hyde lost control of his Mercedes AMG CLS while driving on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early Monday morning, sending the vehicle plummeting an estimated 200 feet down on embankment.

The Los-Angeles based artist reportedly suffered seizures following the accident, and was airlifted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown, though a law enforcement source claimed Hyde suffered a critical head injury. A female passenger in the vehicle also reportedly suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle that Hyde had been driving at the time of the incident was allegedly left completely wrecked.

Hyde is a known car aficionado and reportedly has scheduled night drives with high-end exotic cars on Sunday nights, the outlet reports. He also frequently posts videos of latest car-related projects.

“Some of you don’t know but I’m a huge car guy & have been building /racing cars since I was 16,” he wrote on Instagram on Sept. 12, sharing a video of his latest endeavor. “Here my current project Cls63 AMG making 700hp. Let me know what you guys think & thank you to @vossen for the custom wheels & huge shoutout to @jaycraaay for the amazing cinematography.”

Along with being an avid car fan, Hyde has also built a reputation as one of the most talented young photographers, working with a number of A-list celebrities, including Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, and Jhené Aiko. He is also the man behind the lens of a number of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s photos, including North West’s modeling debut in July, in which she starred alongside mom Kim and grandmother Kris Jenner in an installment of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign.

Hyde reportedly began working with the Kardashians after Kanye West enquired about his work, according to the Daily Mail. Kardashian later contacted him, and Hyde became responsible for Kardashian’s recreation of Bo Derek’s iconic look from the 1979 film, 10.