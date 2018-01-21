Kim Kardashian Teaches Followers to Pronounce New Daughter’s Nickname

Kim Kardashian shocked the world on Friday when she announced that her third child would be named Chicago West. Since then both she and Kanye West have had to explain a few things to fans.

First off, they didn’t just pick the name for their daughter because its the name of a popular city.

“Kanye came up with the name and Kim loved the significance behind the name,” E! News reported. “It was a mutual decision, which they discussed and agreed upon together.”

Secondly, the reality show cast member turned social media obsession has already started to nicknaming Chicago “Chi.” Many assumed you’re supposed to announce “Chi” with a hard “c,” but that’s not right.

Kardashian posted a retweet from a fan explaining the correct pronunciation.

And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s “Shy” — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) January 19, 2018

“And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy,’” a fan wrote.

“Kim loves the nickname, and North is already calling her Chi,” according to E! News‘ report. “It’s super cute.”

Since the announcement, the young Chicago West has already gotten shout-outs from the showrunner of Chicago Fire, the band Chicago and various Chicago businesses.

“I think Kim likes our show,” showrunner Derek Haas joked.

Even Blac Chyna, who is in a public and legal feud with the Kardashian family, congratulated Kim and Kanye on having their third baby.

“Yeah,” Chyna said. “It’s always a blessing. They deserve blessings.”